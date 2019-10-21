Congratulations to Our 2019 Library Writing and Research Award Winners!

Every year the Duke University Libraries run a series of essay contests recognizing the original research of Duke students and encouraging the use of library resources. We are pleased to announce the winners of our 2018-2019 library writing and research awards.

Recognizing excellence in undergraduate research using sources from the Libraries’ general collections.

First/Second-Year Prize: Veronica Niamba for “The Day Man Stood Still,” nominated by Gray Kidd

Recognizing excellence of analysis, research, and writing in the use of primary sources and rare materials held by the Rubenstein Rare Book & Manuscript Library.



Undergraduate Prize: Sierra Lorenzini for “Fair Haired: Considering Blonde Women in Film and Advertising,” nominated by Dr. Kristine Stiles

Recognizing excellence in undergraduate research using primary sources for political science or public policy.



Amanda Sear for “To Smoke or to Vape? E-cigarette Regulation in the US, the UK, and Canada,” nominated by Dr. Ed Balleisen

Recognizing outstanding undergraduate creative writing.



Valerie Muensterman for “Did You Forget Your Name?”

Join Us at the Awards Reception!

We will be celebrating our winners and their achievements at a special awards reception coinciding with Duke Family Weekend. All are invited to join us for refreshments and the opportunity to honor the recipients.

Date: Friday, October 25

Time: 4:00-5:00 p.m.

Location: Rubenstein Library 349 (Breedlove Conference Room)