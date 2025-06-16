Duke Selects New Platform for Research Data Repository

Duke University has selected TIND RDM as its new repository platform for the Duke Research Data Repository, and is migrating from Hyrax, an open-source repository engine from Samvera. The Duke Research Data Repository (RDR) is a service of the Duke University Libraries, with the mission to curate, publish, and archive Duke digital research data from any discipline. Using TIND RDM, the Duke RDR will continue to provide long-term public access to support research transparency, reproducibility, and to foster new discoveries.

TIND RDM will be used to help researchers ethically share and publish datasets and supplemental files, including spreadsheets, protocols, field sheets, analysis scripts, and images. Supporting FAIR principles, integrating with DataCite to ensure data is sharable, and offering a data curation workflow, TIND RDM supplies Duke University with a strong foundation for sharing and publishing research data for long-term access and future use.

Duke University is ranked among the top ten research universities in the United States with more than $1B annual in research expenditures. The Duke University Libraries established the Research Data Management program in 2017 to train, enable, and empower researchers to use open scholarship methods for responsible conduct of research and to curate, manage, enhance, and preserve the institution’s research outputs for long-term access. As best practices and federal directives for research evolve, the Duke University Libraries have chosen to migrate from its existing repository to TIND RDM to sustain its nationally recognized research repository program.

“Our team thoroughly examined and researched many opportunities for the future of the research data repository. Our goal was to find a platform that could match and be responsive to our research community’s needs and expectations. TIND RDM has demonstrated through its team and the RDM hosted solution a shared commitment to our goals,” said Tim McGeary, Associate University Librarian for Digital Strategies & Technology.

“We look forward to welcoming Duke into the TIND community of forefront research institutions and are thrilled to work in partnership with them to deliver a scalable and flexible RDM solution to support research data management at Duke,” said Alexander Nietzold, CEO of TIND.

