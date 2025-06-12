ONLINE: LMBC Big Books Edition: Lonesome Dove

It’s summertime, which is the right time for Low Maintenance Book Club: Big Books Edition! Hop in the saddle as we read Larry McMurtry’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, Lonesome Dove, over the next four months. This western (or anti-western) is a long ride but well worth it!

Our second meeting on Tuesday, June 24th will cover chapters 26-49 and take place over Zoom from noon-1pm. Copies of the book can be found at Duke University Libraries and your local public library.

Our first meeting was on Thursday, May 29th, and we read Part One (chapters 1-25).

As always, you’re welcome to join regardless or how much (or whether) you’ve read! Just make sure to RSVP to receive a Zoom link the morning of the meeting. Hope to see you there!

If you have any questions, please contact Arianne Hartsell-Gundy (aah39@duke.edu).