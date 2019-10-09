Feature Articles, Humanities, Just for Fun

Low Maintenance Book Club Reads Kelly Link’s Pretty Monsters

Our next book club will be on Tuesday October 29th at 5:30 in Bostock 127 (The Edge Workshop Room) The Edge.

Get in the Halloween spirit with October’s meeting of Duke University Library’s Low Maintenance Book Club! We’ll be reading two spooky selections from award-winning author Kelly Link’s Pretty Monsters: “The Wrong Grave” and “Magic For Beginners.” Both titles are freely available online:

Hard copies of the book can also be found at Duke University Libraries and the Durham County Library. Halloween-themed snacks will be served.

Please RSVP if you plan to attend. If you have any questions, you can contact Arianne Hartsell-Gundy at aah39@duke.edu.

