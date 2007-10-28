We are very pleased to share with you our new strategic plan for the next five years.

Read More > >

Lilly Library dishes up delicacies from its locked stacks.

Read More > >

From Detroit to Japan, England, Europe, Africa, and Duke—KJ Hunt has drawn on her own global education to share knowledge and library resources she has collected from all over the world.

Read More > >

The Libraries have connections to every part of the academic enterprise, because we work with people across the entire institution—and beyond.

Read More > >

The articles above are excerpted from the Fall 2016 issue of Duke University Libraries Magazine. A printable PDF version of this entire issue is also available. [5 MB download]