Animated April @ Lilly Library

Team Pixar or Team Disney?

Animated April @ Lilly begins Monday, April 13!

Brackets aren’t just for March!

Do you like Looney Tunes, the quirkiness of Wallace and Gromit, anime like Spirited Away, French comedies like The Triplets of Belleville? Are you all about Disney classics or the latest offerings from Pixar?

Lilly Library has 100s of animated films. In fact, we have so many animated films, it’s time for you to “toon” in and enjoy our very own Lilly Library Animated April challenge: Pixar versus Disney.

If it’s animated, Disney and Pixar are the dominant players, so we’re highlighting eight films from each studio to face off in a special edition of our Animated April challenge starting Monday, April 13th. Join in the fun, pick your favorites, and maybe win a prize!

Here’s how:

Vote when you visit our 16-team Lilly Library Animated April cast of characters HERE.

Make your selections and vote for your choice of hot titles in Bracket Fire versus films that landed in Bracket Earth to eventually face the coolest films in Bracket Ice, which challenge the animated gems making waves in Bracket Under the Sea.

Voting dates are listed below and on the contest page.

Updates will be posted on Lilly’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts as well as in our blog, Latest@Lilly.

All votes are to submitted via Lilly Animated April .

Animated April

Round 1: Stellar 16

Voting opens Monday, April 13 9am

Voting closes Tuesday, April 14 8pm

Voting opens Wednesday, April 15 9am

Voting closes Thursday, April 16 8pm

Voting opens Friday, April 17 9am

Voting closes Sunday, April 19 8pm

Voting opens Monday, April 20 9am

Voting closes Tuesday, April 21 8pm

*Did someone say PRIZES?

Participants who provide their Duke NetID and vote for the animated movie “champion” will be entered into drawings for virtual prizes, as well as special prizes for Duke students.

Be sure to make your picks of your favorites – Pixar or Disney!