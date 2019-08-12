Duke 2023 – When in Doubt, Go to the Library

When in Doubt, Go to the Library!

How can you make the most of your first-year? We have the answer: Jump into the First-Year Library Experience. On August 20th, the newest Blue Devils, the Class of Duke 2023, will arrive on East Campus for Orientation.

What will Duke 2023 find in their new neighborhood? Two libraries are on East Campus, Lilly Library and Duke Music Library which can introduce the First-Year “Dukies” to the powerful resources of all the Duke Libraries. While Lilly Library is home to the film collection, as well as a range of other materials, the specialized Music Library plays a different tune. Both libraries offer research support as well as study space for our new East Campus neighbors.

Cast your eyes upon our exciting schedule of events for Orientation 2019:

Orientation Week

Blue Devil Delivery in Lilly:

pre-ordered textbooks & computers

When: Tuesday, August 20th 9am to 4:30pm

Movie on the Quad:

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

co-sponsored by Duke University Student Affairs

When: Wednesday, August 21st at 10 pm

Where: East Campus Quad between Lilly & the Union

First Big Week on East Campus

Overwhelmed at the beginning of the semester? Lilly and Music will host a Harry Potter Open House the first week of class. We’ll get you “sorted” out! Duke 2023 will be captivated by our powerful library services: our research wizards, 3D labs, streaming media, study spaces – No Restricted Sections, please – as well as enjoying free food, prizes, and MORE!

• When: Tuesday, August 27th at 7pm

• Where: Lilly Library

• Fun: the Blue Devil, Duke Quidditch Club, food, and more

That’s Not All!

The East Campus Libraries — Lilly and Music — invite the Class of 2023 to conjure up library magic with the Duke University Libraries in these ways:

• Follow us on Lilly Facebook, Lilly Instagram, Lilly Twitter, and Duke Music Library Facebook

• Join the First-Year Library Advisory Board – Duke 2023 only!

• Residence Hall Librarians – Yes, your East Campus dorms have librarians! We may not live in your dorm, but we’re ready to help you. Check your email for important library events, tips, and insider info from us.

• Work in the Libraries – Work/Study Students

Here’s to a spell-binding start of

the fantastic adventure of your education

as a Duke Blue Devil!