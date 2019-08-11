RCR Days! A Fall Break Program

The Duke University Libraries will be offering a suite of RCR workshops for graduate students over Fall Break, October 7-8, 2019, including:

Monday, October 7



Shaping Your Professional Identity Online

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

This workshop is designed to help you consider the best ways to navigate how you want to present yourself online. We will discuss topics such as what to share and how to share, the ethical issues involved, and how to maintain the right balance of privacy. We will also examine some steps you can take, such as creating a profile on Google Scholar, creating a Google alert for your name, creating an ORCID ID, interacting professionally on Twitter, and creating an online portfolio.

More information and registration

Project Management for Academics

10:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m.

Copyright in Online Environments

1:00 p.m. -3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, October 8

The Empowered Author: Evaluating Publishers, Negotiating Contracts, and Navigating the Scholarly Publishing Ecosystem 10:00 am. – 12:00 p.m.

This is a workshop about the process of being an author, about getting published and getting the rewards of being published, while sharing the benefits of your research with as broad an audience as possible. Through a mix of lecture and hands-on activities you will learn about methods to:

– evaluate publishers, avoiding “predatory” journals and scams,

– analyze and negotiate publication contracts, and

– increase the reach of your work outside of traditional publications.

More information and registration

Digital Text Analysis Methods for Humanities Scholarship

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Ethics and Visualization

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Data visualization is an increasingly important skill for researchers in all disciplines, but it is easy to focus more on the mechanics of creating visualizations than on how visualizations relate to ethics. This session introduces participants to core ideas in the ethics of visualization – designing to avoid distortion, designing ethically for broad user communities, developing empathy for people represented within the data, and using reproducibility to increase the transparency of design.

More information and registration

Finding a Home For Your Data: An Introduction to Archives and Repositories

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Publishing and preserving research data within a trusted repository helps researchers comply with funder and journal data sharing policies, supports the discovery of and access to data, and can result in more visibility and higher impact for research projects. This workshop will provide an overview of the different types of repositories, including Duke’s own Research Data Repository, and the overall role of repositories within the data sharing landscape. Key repositories in various disciplines will be explored and attendees will learn strategies for locating and assessing repositories. Attendees will also have an opportunity to explore potential repositories for their own research.

More information and registration

Digital Publishing 101: The Audiences of Digital Publishing

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Who are the intended users of a digital publication? How can scholars reach new audiences and keep existing audiences actively engaged? We’ll learn about some of the ways successful projects connect with their users and promote their work to potential audiences and how you can incorporate these into your own publication planning. We’ll also consider how to effectively and ethically involve and credit audience involvement in one’s research. Participants will leave this session with an understanding of how to engage audiences and incorporate audience involvement into digital publication practices.

More information and registration