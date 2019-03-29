Lilly Library March Movie Madness: The Dynamic Duo

And then there were TWO!

After three rounds of voting, the brackets are cleared, and just two Superhero movies remain standing – our Dynamic Duo of Black Panther and the family known as The Incredibles.

Are you surprised?

Lilly’s expert bracketologist, the man with super-vision and powers of prognostication isn’t … and, yet, he is also “incredibly” surprised:

This just in from the FANTASTIC FOUR news desk…

The Black Panther continues its meteoric path through the brackets, mowing down Thor: Ragnarok 95-40!

And in a complete shocker, The Incredibles, proving that blood runs thicker than water and that no one can take them out, squeak by Spiderman Into the Spider-verse, 70-65! I, your expert, for one did not see this happening! Stay tuned for the DYNAMIC DUO Champion Round:

VOTE for the Conquering Hero HERE

Friday, March 29th until Monday, April 1st at noon.

Results announced Monday, April 1st at 6pm

Who will prevail? Will you be fooled?

Contributors:

Nathaniel Brown, Lilly Library Media and Reserves Coordinator

Carol Terry, Lilly Library Collection Services & Communications Coordinator