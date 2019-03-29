Lilly Library March Movie Madness: The Dynamic Duo

And then there were TWO!
After three rounds of voting, the brackets are cleared, and just two Superhero movies remain standing – our Dynamic Duo of Black Panther and the family known as The Incredibles.
Are you surprised?
Lilly’s expert bracketologist, the man with super-vision and powers of prognostication isn’t … and, yet, he is also “incredibly” surprised:
This just in from the FANTASTIC FOUR news desk…
The Black Panther continues its meteoric path through the brackets, mowing down Thor: Ragnarok 95-40!
And in a complete shocker, The Incredibles, proving that blood runs thicker than water and that no one can take them out, squeak by Spiderman Into the Spider-verse, 70-65! I, your expert, for one did not see this happening! Stay tuned for the DYNAMIC DUO Champion Round:
VOTE for the Conquering Hero HERE
Round 4 Voting
Friday, March 29th until Monday, April 1st at noon.
Results announced Monday, April 1st at 6pm
Who will prevail? Will you be fooled?
Contributors:
Nathaniel Brown, Lilly Library Media and Reserves Coordinator
Carol Terry, Lilly Library Collection Services & Communications Coordinator