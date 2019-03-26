Lilly Library March Movie Madness The Fantastic Four

Survive and Advance: The Fantastic Four

Survive and advance – that should resonate with our Duke Crazies! Did your superhero Movie advance to the Fantastic Four?

Take that Fantastic Four to a Dynamic Duo – Vote HERE now!

Lilly’s March Movie Madness Expert Bracketologist, Nathaniel Brown, offers a recap of the epic battle waged between the remaining Exteme Eight Films:

In the Metropolis region, although Captain America did upset the hometown boy in the first round, he couldn’t handle the family of animated heroes! Jack-Jack, who’s really coming into his powers, overwhelmed the First Avenger and helped his Incredible family destroy Captain America: Civil War 116-48!

The Black Panther continued to take care of Wakanda business as he thrashed all five of the Guardians with the tally of 108-56!

Spider-Man: into the Spider-Verse overtook Wonder Woman and dethroned the first-born child of the Paradise Isle, defeating her 90-74!

And in a shocker, Thor’s mighty hammer, Mjolnir, struck a fatal blow and edged the Dark Knight out of Gotham—and out of the Extreme Eight round— 84-80!

Reminder: Round 3 voting

ends Thursday March 28th at noon.

Can you catch (the God of )Lightning in a bottle

and take the victory?

Contributors:

Nathaniel Brown, Lilly Library Media and Reserves Coordinator

Carol Terry, Lilly Library Collection Services & Communications Coordinator