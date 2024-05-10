Don’t-Miss Database: GeoRef

Post contributed by Deric Hardy, Librarian for Science and Engineering

Are you a Duke researcher looking for a research tool to help you conduct comprehensive searches of geoscience literature?

If the answer is yes, then look no further than the GeoRef research database, available through the Duke University Libraries.

GeoRef provides broad coverage of geology and geoscience literature and is a valuable search and discovery tool for Duke science and engineering students, researchers, and scholars.

Created in 1966 by the American Geosciences Institute (AGI), this research database provides Duke users with geological coverage of North America from 1666 to the present, as well as global coverage from 1933 to the present.

Why Should You Use This?

GeoRef allows researchers to access scholarly material on a wide range of environmental issues with global ramifications, such as sustainability, emissions reduction, climate change, and other emerging climate research topics aligned with the Duke Climate Commitment.

As an important research tool, it contains 4.6 million total records and includes scientific journals in 40 languages, as well as books, reports, maps, theses, dissertations, and geological survey publications.

Cool Features

Today, researchers across science and engineering disciplines want access to efficient search tools that maximize search results, condense search processes, and save time.

GeoRef, together with Compendex and Inspec databases, comprise the multiple database platform Engineering Village (EV), a tool which offers researchers a more streamlined approach to conducting database searching of geoscience-related literature.

Available scholarly literature on geoscience related topics can be broadly searched, by all three EV databases, through a feature called federated search.

A federated search can provide researchers with a wide array of scholarly information. But at some point, in a systematized review of available literature, combing through an enormous number of records could prove difficult.

Engineering Village platform users can use database filters to narrow down a large number of search results to more relevant sources of scholarly information.

Some of the available EV filters will allow users to select a certain year or date range of publication, choose from available languages, and retrieve specific document types.

Engineering Village also provides researchers with the functionality to use Boolean operators in their search phrases to widen, narrow, or exclude certain themes from their search results.

Database Tips

Researchers wanting faster methods for assessing journal article abstracts for research relevance will find the thesaurus search feature very helpful.

Thesaurus search returns results for citations with abstracts that include user-selected controlled vocabulary terms that are unique to GeoRef, Compendex, and Inspec databases.

Similar Resources

The following research databases, in addition to GeoRef and other Engineering Village databases, are the most recommended for geoscience literature searches.

Multidisciplinary:

• Web of Science

Subject-Specific:

• Environment Complete

• Earth, Atmospheric, and Aquatic Science Collection (ASFA)

Researchers can also benefit from the USGS Publications Warehouse and the National Geologic Map Database, U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) databases that provide access to resources such as geoscience papers, geologic maps, and data.

Questions?

Contact Deric Hardy, Librarian for Science and Engineering.