Lilly Library March Movie Madness The EXTREME Eight

Then there were Eight…

The EXTREME Eight!

Did your superhero Movie advance to the Extreme Eight?

Vote HERE now to take that Extreme Eight to a Fantastic Four!

Need some advice? You may want to check in with Lilly Library’s resident Bracketologist, Nathaniel Brown, as he offers insights and expert March Movie Madness opinions :

After Round 1, my brackets are still intact. What about yours? As predicted, the Dark Knight protected Gotham in the first round by blasting his Lego counterpart 128-30. The God of Thunder Thor brought the thunder against Aquaman, stunning him and washing him away 134-24.

The Black Panther closed ranks and pounced Spidey right out of Wakanda 143-15. Meanwhile,, The Guardians of the Galaxy blasted the Justice League 142-16.

In a stunning upset, Superman Classic got defeated by the First Avenger in Metropolis! Cap takes it 122-36. The Incredibles proved too much for the X-Men United tossing them from the first round 144-14.

And on the Paradise Island, Wonder Woman edged out the wisecracking Deadpool, 87-71, preserving home field. Spidey and his multiverse surprised Tony Stark upending him 102-56.

Reminder: Round 2 voting runs through Sunday the 24th

Can you catch (the God of )Lightning in a bottle

and take the victory?

Contributors:

Nathaniel Brown, Lilly Library Media and Reserves Coordinator

Carol Terry, Lilly Library Collection Services & Communications Coordinator