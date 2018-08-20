Library RCR Days!

The Duke University Libraries will be offering a suite of RCR workshops for graduate students over Fall Break, October 8-9, 2018, including:

Monday, October 8



Ethics and Visualization

10am-12pm

Learn more and register

Digital Publishing: Multimodal Storytelling

10am-12pm

Learn more and register

Research Impact Concepts and Tools

1-3pm

Learn more and register

Digital Publishing: Reaching and Engaging Audiences

1-3pm

Learn more and register

Image Copyright and Acquisition for Scholars

1-3pm

Learn more and register

Tuesday, October 9

Retractions in Science and Social Science Literature

10am-12pm

Learn more and register

Text/Data: Acquiring and Preparing a Corpus of Texts

10am-12pm

Learn more and register

Text/Data: Topic Modeling and Document Classification With MALLET

1-3pm

Learn more and register

Shaping Your Professional Identity Online

3-5pm

Learn more and register