Library RCR Days!

The Duke University Libraries will be offering a suite of RCR workshops for graduate students over Fall Break, October 8-9, 2018, including:

Monday, October 8

Ethics and Visualization
10am-12pm
Learn more and register

Digital Publishing: Multimodal Storytelling
10am-12pm
Learn more and register

Research Impact Concepts and Tools
1-3pm
Learn more and register

Digital Publishing: Reaching and Engaging Audiences
1-3pm
Learn more and register

Image Copyright and Acquisition for Scholars
1-3pm
Learn more and register

Tuesday, October 9

Retractions in Science and Social Science Literature
10am-12pm
Learn more and register

Text/Data: Acquiring and Preparing a Corpus of Texts
10am-12pm
Learn more and register

Text/Data: Topic Modeling and Document Classification With MALLET
1-3pm
Learn more and register

Shaping Your Professional Identity Online
3-5pm
Learn more and register

