New to the Libraries? Tips for Duke 2022

… What are the libraries’ hours? … How do I find a book? … Who can help me with research? … Where can I print?*
Duke’s newest students can find the answers to these questions – and more – on the Library’s Services for First-Year Students page.
Each August, a new class of undergraduates arrives in Durham ready to immerse themselves in the Duke Community. Duke University Libraries serve as the core of intellectual life on campus. Because East Campus is home to the First-Year students, Lilly and Music Libraries have the unique opportunity to introduce our newest “Dukies” to the array of Library resources and research services available.
To help navigate the vast library resources, there is a portal especially for First-Year Students. Through this portal page, new students (and even some not-so-new) can discover all that the Duke University Libraries offer:
- Quick Facts: about collections and loan policies
- Where: to study, print, and … eat!
- How: to find and check out books, films & other media, and get…
- Help!: Meet the “who” – Librarians, Specialists, & your own First-Year Residence Hall Librarians
- Research 101: how to navigate the Research Process
- Citation 101: how to cite using recommended styles
*Learn the answers in our list of the Top Questions, as determined by First-Year Library Advisory Board students.
Here’s to a great and successful
Fall Semester and First-Year ahead!
Stay connected with your East Campus Libraries
Lilly Library Facebook – Instagram – Twitter
Duke Music Library Facebook