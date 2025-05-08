Class of 2025: What is a Vital Lilly Library Resource?

What is a Vital Lilly Library Resource?

Our Student Assistants!

Lilly Class of 2025

For many years, Lilly Library served as the heart of East Campus and our student assistants have been an essential element in maintaining a high level of service and engagement with our community. When Lilly closed in May 2024 for a major renovation and expansion, staff and services relocated to Bishop’s House for the duration of the project. Closing for the renovation involved our student workers as books had to be inventoried, circulating books required constant reshelving, as well as o maintaining normal operations. A new schedule and range of services in Bishop’s House requires fewer student assistants, but we a fortunate that our “Lilly veteran” Karen decided to return (sometimes on her trademark pink scooter!) and work with us on East Campus. Karen began working with us during her first year and we celebrate her now as our own Lilly Class of 2025, our “honors graduate”!

Meet Duke – and Lilly! – Senior Karen

Hometown: Chantilly, VA

Family/siblings/pets: A younger brother named Jason.

Academic major: Public Policy

Activities on campus: Favorite on-campus activity (besides working in the library 😉)

Duke Marching and Pep Band, The Chronicle

Favorite off-campus activity: Trying new restaurants or hiking.

Favorite campus eatery: Marketplace

Favorite off-campus eatery: M Sushi

From Lilly Library to Bishop’s House –

what a long, strange road it’s been!

Q: What was your favorite place in Lilly Library – and why?

A: Third floor stacks, by the big window overlooking the tennis courts because it was peaceful, and I love sitting in the sun.

Q: What’s the strangest/most interesting book or movie or music you’ve come across in the library?

A: N7359.M67 A4 2003

And, yes, we had to look this up – it is a book with the title Wave UFO, featuring the art of Mariko Mori.

Q: What is one memory from your time in the library that you will never forget?

A: When my coworker Katherine and I got hungry during one of our closing shifts together, so we ordered GoBringIt to the library!

Q: What is the craziest thing you’ve ever done in the library?

A: Cried Oh no, this makes us sad!

Q: What is your favorite part about working at the library? Least favorite?

A: Walking around East Campus on a beautiful day doing faculty deliveries; running to catch the last C1 during closing shifts

Q: How will your time working in the library help you in your future pursuits?

A: Working at a library sharpens your people skills and makes you more detail-oriented

Finally…

Q: What will you miss most about the library when you graduate?

A: All the full-time staff who have become like a family to me. Shout out to Nate, Kelley, Danette, Lee, Carson, David, Lauren, Carol, Greta and Ira ☹

Thank you and we will miss Karen, too! We look forward to her visiting the renovated Lilly Library at her class reunion!

Q: What are your plans for after graduation?

A: Still figuring it out

Graduation in May means Lilly Library will say farewell to Karen, a treasured member of our East Campus Libraries “family”. We appreciate Karen’s stellar work and dedication to Lilly and wish her all the best!