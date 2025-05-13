From Lilly to Bishop’s House – A Student Spotlight

From Lilly Library to the Bishop’s House

A Part of Lilly’s Past, Present, and Future!

For many years, Lilly Library served as the heart of East Campus and our student assistants have been an essential element in maintaining a high level of service and engagement with our community. When Lilly closed in May 2024 for a major renovation and expansion, staff and services relocated to Bishop’s House for the duration of the project. Closing for the renovation deeply involved our student workers as books had to be inventoried, circulating books required constant re-shelving, all while maintaining normal operations. A new schedule and range of services in Bishop’s House may require fewer student assistants, but we are fortunate that one “Lilly veteran” Yaa decided to join us back on East Campus. Yaa began working with us during her first year and has the distinction of working in the “old” Lilly as well as in Bishop’s House! Her support of Duke Libraries includes serving on student advisory boards since she arrived on campus.

Getting to Know Yaa

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Family/siblings/pets: Mom, Dad, an older brother and a younger brother

Mom, Dad, an older brother and a younger brother Academic major: Spanish with a Journalism minor

Spanish with a Journalism minor Favorite on-campus activity (besides working in the library 😉): Walking through Duke Gardens

(besides working in the library 😉): Walking through Duke Gardens Favorite off-campus activity:

Trying out restaurants with friends!

Trying out restaurants with friends! Favorite campus eatery: Ginger + Soy

Ginger + Soy Favorite off-campus eatery: Naan Stop

Remembering your Lilly experience:

Q: What was your favorite place in Lilly Library – and why?

A: The third-floor window because the sunset was always a beautiful sight. The photo shows me there, looking into the afternoon sun.

Note: this was also our senior Karen‘s favorite spot.

Q: What’s the strangest/most interesting book or movie or music you’ve come across in the library?

A: I found this sci-fi graphic novel that was about a Messiah. It was basically a Jesus story but without the religion. It was veryyy interesting, so I took a photo.

Q: What is one memory from your time in the library that you will never forget?

A: How fun it always was to deliver books to faculty offices all over East Campus.

Q: What is the craziest thing you’ve ever done in the library?

A: Maybe seeing if I could fit in the dumbwaiter or running from the 4th floor down to the 1st.

Q: What is your favorite part about working at the library? Least favorite?

A: My favorite part would be all of the enriching and fun conversations I’ve had over the years with the librarians and staff. My least favorite thing would be the creepy pipe noises in Bishop’s House.

Q: How will your time working in the library help you in your future pursuits?

A: My time at the library helped me with organizational skills and people skills and these are two things that transfer over to any aspect of life.

The end of classes in May means all of us at Lilly Library say “cuídate mucho, hasta luego” to Yaa, who will be studying in South America in the fall semester. However, she promises to return in the spring of 2026 as a treasured member of our East Campus Libraries “family”.

Stay tuned!