New EBSCO Interface for Duke Libraries

Post by Abigail Wickes, Electronic Resources Management Librarian

This month a highly used library resource will get a new look for the first time in many years. Duke will be implementing the new EBSCO interface on May 22.

What to expect from the new EBSCO interface

If you compare the old interface (first image) with the new interface (second image) you may observe a familiar layout with some visual simplification and navigation updates.

One key difference you may notice on the new interface is many new options on the left navigation, some of which used to be in place at the top of the search boxes (such as authorities.) The new EBSCO interface has additional functionality in many areas. One that may be exciting for many users is the introduction of easier linking to EBSCO resources. In the past it was not possible to copy an EBSCO URL directly from the browser and expect to get back to the resource, but this has changed! In the new interface users can copy or bookmark links directly from the browser for future reference with no additional steps required.

Research Tools

When searching on EBSCO, users have some additional helpful features for identifying their topic:

Accessibility

The new EBSCO interface has many accessibility improvements:

FAQ

Q: Will my EBSCO account migrate to the new interface?

A: Yes, EBSCO accounts will migrate from the old interface to the new interface with no action needed by individuals.

Q: Will my saved searches migrate?

A: Yes.

Q: Will my folders migrate?

A: Yes. There were some problems with folder migration for schools that adapted the new interface earlier this year, but that is now mitigated: “Download options will now be presented to personalized users on the new user interface allowing them to replicate their folder structure in Classic without losing their data.”

Q: Will my saved search alerts and journal alerts migrate?

A: No, you will need to reestablish alerts after signing into your account on the new EBSCO interface. Please visit this search alert tutorial and this journal alert tutorial for detailed instructions.

Q: If I have a problem on the new interface, how do I report it?

A: Please reach out, and someone from Duke University Libraries will assist you directly or escalate to resolve the problem with EBSCO.

Q: Where can I learn more?

A: These resources provide more information on the EBSCO interface changes now and in the coming months: