Reminder for Duke Faculty: Time to Renew Your Books!

Hard to believe, but the end of another academic year is already upon us. If you’re a Duke faculty member, that means it’s time to renew your library books!

The Duke University Libraries recently transitioned to a new circulation system and will no longer provide automatic renewals of library books and other materials for Duke faculty. Moving forward, at the end of each academic year you should return materials you are no longer using and will need to renew the materials that you intend to continue using.

How to renew your books in 3 easy steps:

Between May 2 and May 15, log in to your library account with your NetID Review your loans Select “renew all” if you want to renew all materials that are eligible

Review your loans and due dates to ensure that the desired renewals have occurred.

Note that materials that have been recalled or loaned from other institutions (Borrow Direct and TRLN Direct) are not eligible for renewals.

If you have any questions or concerns please email your primary library:

Perkins and Bostock Libraries: perkins-requests@duke.edu

Lilly Library at Bishop’s House: lilly-requests@duke.edu

Marine Lab Library: marlib@duke.edu

Music Library: music-requests@duke.edu

Divinity Library: divlib@duke.edu

Ford Library at Fuqua: ford-library-circulation@fuqua.duke.edu

Goodson Law Library: cir@law.duke.edu

Medical Center Library: mclcirc@dm.duke.edu

Interlibrary Requests: interlibraryrequest@duke.edu