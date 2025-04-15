Your End-of-Semester Library Toolkit, Spring 2025

You’re almost there! Here are some resources to power you through the end of the semester and beyond.

End-of-Semester Events

Lilly Library Study Break – Sunday, April 27th from 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM. Lilly is closed for renovation, but the Libraries are still here to support you! Take a break from studying and drop by the front of Lilly Library to grab some snacks to keep you going during Finals week.

Therapy Dog Visit at Perkins – Wednesday, April 30th from 6:30 to 8 PM. Stop by the Perkins service desk and de-stress with a therapy dog during Finals week.

To Help You Study

Take a Break

Take Care of Yourself

The Library @ Home

The library is always here for you! Maybe you already know that you can access many of our online resources from home or that you can check out books to take home with you (if you like physical books I highly recommend our New & Noteworthy section on the First Floor of Perkins). We also have movies and music that you can stream and eBooks that you can access on your devices. Here are some of the resources we have to do this!

Streaming Video includes:

Kanopy: Watch thousands of award-winning documentaries and feature films including titles from the Criterion Collection.

SWANK Digital Campus: Feature films from major Hollywood studios.

Projectr: Watch an eclectic collection of independent documentaries and feature films.

See the full list: bit.ly/dukevideos.

Overdrive Books:

Go to duke.overdrive.com to access downloadable eBooks and audiobooks that can be enjoyed on all major computers and devices.

Streaming Music includes:

Contemporary World Music: Listen to music from around the world, including reggae, Bollywood, fado, American folk music, and more.

Jazz Music Library: Access a wide range of recordings from jazz classics to contemporary jazz.

Medici.tv: Browse an online collection of classical music, operas and ballets.

Metropolitan Opera on Demand: For opera fans, a large selection of opera videos from the stage of the Metropolitan Opera.

Naxos Music Library: Huge selection of classical music recordings—over 1,925,000 tracks!

Smithsonian Global Sound: Find and listen to streaming folk and related music

See the full list: library.duke.edu/music/resources/listening-online