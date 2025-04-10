Today is Poem in Your Pocket Day! It’s one of the initiatives that takes place during National Poetry Month. It can be a fun and easy way to share poetry with others!

Ways to Participate

It’s easy to participate in Poem in Your Pocket Day. Here are some ideas of how you might get involved:

Select a poem and share it on social media using the hashtag #PocketPoem.

Print a poem from the Poem in Your Pocket Day PDF and draw an image from the poem in the white space, or use the instructions on pages 57–58 of the PDF to make an origami swan.

Record a video of yourself reading a poem, then share it on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, or another social media platform you use.

Email a poem to your friends, family, neighbors, or local government leaders.

Schedule a video chat and read a poem to your loved ones.

Add a poem to your email footer.

Read a poem out loud from your porch, window, backyard or outdoor space.

Places to Find Poems

Some of these are free sources on the web, and some of these are offered through our libraries.