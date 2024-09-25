Spotlight on East Campus Study Spaces

Looking for study space around East Campus? You have probably heard that Lilly Library is closed this year for renovation. The Lilly building is closed but you can get help from Lilly staff at the Bishop’s House (located behind Bassett Residence Hall and next to the Academic Advising Building). We want to highlight several other prominent study spots available on East. Check out the Academic Resource Center’s Campus Study Spaces Map to find more study spaces!

Wall Center for Student Life (East Campus Union)

There are a number of study spaces available in the Wall Center. You can choose from large open tables to soft seating.

The South side of the Marketplace dining area is open for late night study from 9 PM to 2 AM Sunday through Thursday.

The 2nd floor of the Wall Center has two balcony study rooms with large tables, chairs, and whiteboards.

The Trinity Cafe area in the basement includes tables, chairs, and booths. The Wall Center is accessible to students 24 hours a day.

Music Library

The Music Library is located in the Biddle Music Building (this is the low brick building back behind Pegram Residence Hall). In addition to library services, the Music Library offers a variety of study options, including soft seating, open study tables, individual study cubicles, and lots of natural lighting on the first floor.

There is a reservable group study room in the basement with whiteboards and seating for 8.

The Music Library is open 9 AM to 8 PM Monday through Thursday, 9 AM to 5 PM on Friday, 1 to 5 PM on Saturday, and 1 to 8 PM on Sunday.

The basement of the Biddle Music Building also has a soft seating area with a relaxing fountain.

Gilbert-Addoms DownUnder

Located in the basement of Gilbert-Addoms Residence Hall, GA DownUnder offers a large space for study with soft seating and tables. Looking to take a break from study? GA DownUnder also has a pool table and ping pong table.

Bishop’s House Front Porch

Although study space inside Bishop’s House is limited, we have outdoor seating on the porch for days when the weather is nice.