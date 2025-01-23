Introducing Full Access to The Atlantic Online

Earlier this month we announced that all Duke users with a NetID now have access to the complete New York Times through the Duke University Libraries.

Now here’s some MORE news you can use. Current Duke students, faculty, and staff also have free access to the complete Atlantic online.

The Duke University Libraries’ all-access subscription includes the latest articles in print and online, the Atlantic Archive, newsletters, podcasts, videos, crossword, and more.

We regularly receive requests for the Atlantic for personal and classroom use and are pleased to make it available to the Duke community. The magazine has a long, distinguished history as a cultural reporter and opinion-maker since its start in 1857.

To activate your access, follow these simple steps: