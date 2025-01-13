Access the Complete New York Times Online through Duke Libraries

Here’s some news you can use. All current Duke students, faculty, and staff now have free access to the complete New York Times online through the Duke University Libraries. The new all-access subscription includes everything the New York Times offers, including current news and archives, the NYT News App, Games (including Wordle, Spelling Bee, the Crossword, etc.), Cooking, Wirecutter, the Athletic, and over 20 newsletters available to subscribers.

Get started in just a few quick steps.

Access through your computer browser

Go to nytimes.com and click on “Log In” Select “Continue with work or school single sign-on” Enter your Duke email and sign in via NetID

Access through the New York Times app

Go to nytimes.com in your browser Follow the same steps above to log in using SSO with your NetID Select Account Settings Select “Create” under Password This will send a reset password link to your Duke email Set a new password. DO NOT use your Duke NetID password. Download and open the New York Times app Click on “Log In or Register” Type in your netid@duke.edu and click “Continue” Use the new password you created above to log in.

What if I already have a paid subscription to the New York Times?

You can cancel your subscription and set up a free account through the Duke Libraries and enjoy the same level of access.

To cancel your paid subscription:

1. Log in to your account

2. Click on Account in the top-right corner and then Subscription Overview

3. Select Cancel your Subscription or Manage your Subscription, then the follow the directions.

NOTE: Depending on how you originally signed up for a New York Times account (through iTunes, for example), the steps for canceling your subscription may be different than those above. Visit the New York Times Help Center website for other methods of canceling your subscription.

After your paid subscription expires, follow the steps at the top of this post to set up your free subscription through the Duke University Libraries.

What if I have a free (limited) account with the New York Times, just for Games?

If you currently have a free (limited) New York Times account for playing Wordle and other games, you can still change to an all-access account through the Duke Libraries. But there are a few extra steps to take:

Log in to your account Click on Account in the top-right corner and then Account Settings Select Email and Settings Click “Connect” next to Work or School A pop-up window will open, prompting you to enter your netid@duke.edu email address The window will redirect to Duke’s NetID login page for you to authenticate After logging in with your NetID, you will be rerouted to nytimes.com If your New York Times account is under a personal email, you will need to change it to your Duke NetID email (netid@duke.edu).

Switching Accounts and Saved Data

If you already have a personal paid or free New York Times account and you decide to switch, you will likely lose your data or saved files in Games, Cooking, and other sections, when you set up a new account through the Duke University Libraries.

Need Help?

We’re always available by chat or email to answer any questions or help you with access.