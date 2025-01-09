$1,500 Prize for Book Collecting

The Duke University Libraries are proud to present the 2025 Andrew T. Nadell Prize for Book Collecting. The contest is open to all students enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate/professional degree program at Duke, and the winners will receive cash prizes.

Submissions due by March 31, 2025

More information: bit.ly/bookcollectors

First Prize

Undergraduate division: $1,500

Graduate division: $1,500

Second Prize

Undergraduate division: $750

Graduate division: $750

Winners of the contest will receive any in-print Grolier Club book of their choice, as well as a three-year membership in the Bibliographical Society of America.

You don’t have to be a “book collector” to enter the contest. Past collections have varied in interest areas and included a number of different types of materials. Collections are judged on adherence to a clearly defined unifying theme, not rarity or monetary value.

Visit our website for more information and read winning entries from past years. Contact Nakeisha Cates (nakeisha.cates@duke.edu) with any questions.