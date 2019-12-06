Database Tips & Tricks: PubMed

Another day another research paper, am I right?

And your professor said you could use any sources within biomedical or life sciences, as long as the sources are peer-reviewed.

Well we have the database for you!

PubMed is a database full of peer-reviewed articles focused around biomedical and life sciences and here’s how you get to it: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/.

So first let’s and that can be found at the top right.

After selecting Log in, choose Duke as your university and then it’ll prompt you to either create an account with your Duke email or sign into an account you already have, choose whichever is appropriate.

Some benefits of logging in:

View Recent Activity

Create/Manage Bibliographies

Create/Manage Collections

Create Custom Filters

Results Page

And after you’ve logged in and started searching, the results page gives you a helpful bar that look like:

More options for each sections looks like:



But it should be noted that the when choosing “Save” or “Email” you’re saving/emailing citations and not the search or its results.

Helpful hints:

Clipboard expires 8 hours after being added

You can save all the search results to your Collection

On the left is a column containing your filters and if you’re looking to get more specific in your search use this!

Article Page

On this page you’ll find some of the same features listed from the results page, but you’ll also be able to:

Download citations to RIS file

Add articles to favorites

A link to the full text (but beware, some of the links don’t always work)

The bottom of this page also gives you similar articles, a list of articles that cited the one you’re viewing, and a list of MeSH terms to aid you in your search.

And congratulations, you now have the tools you need to start or finish your paper!

Happy researching, friend!

And if you have more questions, feel free to reach out to a librarian at https://library.duke.edu/research/ask