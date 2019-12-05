Collection Spotlight: Chocolate, Enough Said

This month’s Collection Spotlight is all about chocolate! We have titles covering a diverse range of themes, including history, romance, food, feminism, and even some movies. Here are some examples of what you can find:

Chocolate: A Global History

Chocolat: A Novel

Chocolate, Women and Empire: A Social and Cultural History

Chocolate Wars: The 150-year Rivalry between the World’s Greatest Chocolate Makers

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Do you suddenly find yourself craving chocolate? Then take a look at the Collection Spotlight rack near our Perkins Library Service Desk on the first floor of Perkins! We’ll even have chocolate out most of the time, so you can really satisfy that sweet tooth!