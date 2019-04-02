Lilly Library March Movie Madness The Conquering Hero

Hail the Conquering Hero

This just in from the DYNAMIC DUO news desk…

From your friendly Lilly Library Bracketologist:

Vibrationally speaking, in the final matchup, The Black Panther quivered and pounded The Incredibles into submission as it came out on top as the Best Superhero Movie, 80-59!

I must give credit where credit is due…The Incredibles had an incredible run to the finals toppling giants and proving they can run with the big dogs.

But this year’s bracket (and box office) belongs to The King of Wakanda! All Hail T’Challa!

This year’s Superhero Edition of March Movie Madness proved to be a Marvel, and an Incredible adventure. Thank you to all the students and university staff who participated.

As for the hopes of the vanquished,

just wait until next year!

Contributors:

Nathaniel Brown, Lilly Library Media and Reserves Coordinator

Carol Terry, Lilly Library Collection Services & Communications Coordinator