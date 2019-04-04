Celebrate National Poetry Month (and Walt Whitman)

April is National Poetry Month! There are many ways to celebrate, including signing up for a poem-a-day or participating in Poem in Your Pocket Day on April 18th.

If you want to read poetry, we have a lot of titles in our collection to choose from. You can explore here. You might also enjoy exploring Columbia Granger’s World of Poetry . You can find some full text of poems and citations to collections of poetry to help track down a particular poem. It’s especially helpful when you know the first or last line of a poem.

Another way to observe National Poetry Month is to help us celebrate the 200th anniversary of Walt Whitman. We’ll be celebrating tomorrow (April 5th) with a pop up outside of Vondy from 11:00-1. Join us to make a button and do a mad lib!

We’ll also have an event on April 25th at 4:00 pm in the Korman Assembly Room (Perkins 217) called “A Whitman Sampler: A Bicentennial Celebration.” Here are the details:

with Richard H. Brodhead

President Emeritus of Duke University and

William Preston Few Professor Emeritus of English

Join us as we celebrate Walt Whitman’s 200th birthday with readings and remarks by Duke’s ninth president on why he loves the “Good Gray Poet” and you should, too. Also featuring original Whitman manuscripts and materials from one of the most significant Whitman collections in the world, right here in Duke’s Rubenstein Library.