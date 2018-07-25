Duke 2022: Activate the Power of Your Libraries

Welcome to East Campus

for Your First-Year Library Experience

On August 21st, the newest Blue Devils, the Class of Duke 2022, will arrive on East Campus for Orientation, also known as Big-O Week. Numerous events, workshops and programs are presented to ease the transition to life as an undergraduate.

The two libraries on East Campus, Lilly Library and Duke Music Library welcome our newest neighbors and do our part to introduce the newest “Dukies” to the powerful research resources of the Duke Libraries. Lilly is home to the film collection as well as a range of other material, and Music … is self-explanatory.

Big-O Week

Movie on the Quad: Coco

When: Thursday, August 23rd at 9:30pm

Thursday, August 23rd at 9:30pm Where: East Campus Quad between Lilly and the East Union

In addition to the Movie on the Quad, Lilly and Music will host a Superheroes Open House the first week of class. Duke 2022 can explore our powerful library services : experts in research, 3D labs, streaming media, Residence Hall Librarians, study spaces – and enjoy food and win prizes!

First Big Week

Library Open House for Duke 2022

When: Tuesday, August 28th at 7pm

Where: Lilly Library

That’s Not All!

The East Campus Libraries — Lilly and Music — invite the Class of 2022 to team up with the Duke University Libraries in these ways:

Get the inside information and be a part of what’s happening in your libraries:

Duke 2022

Here’s to a great year ahead filled with academic success!