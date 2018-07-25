Duke 2022: Activate the Power of Your Libraries

Welcome to East Campus
for Your First-Year Library Experience
On August 21st, the newest Blue Devils, the Class of Duke 2022, will arrive on East Campus for Orientation, also known as Big-O Week. Numerous events, workshops and programs are presented to ease the transition to life as an undergraduate.
The two libraries on East Campus, Lilly Library and Duke Music Library welcome our newest neighbors and do our part to introduce the newest “Dukies” to the powerful research resources of the Duke Libraries. Lilly is home to the film collection as well as a range of other material, and Music … is self-explanatory.
Big-O Week
- Movie on the Quad: Coco
co-sponsored by Duke University Student Affairs
- When: Thursday, August 23rd at 9:30pm
- Where: East Campus Quad between Lilly and the East Union
In addition to the Movie on the Quad, Lilly and Music will host a Superheroes Open House the first week of class. Duke 2022 can explore our powerful library services : experts in research, 3D labs, streaming media, Residence Hall Librarians, study spaces – and enjoy food and win prizes!
First Big Week
Library Open House for Duke 2022
- When: Tuesday, August 28th at 7pm
- Where: Lilly Library
That’s Not All!
The East Campus Libraries — Lilly and Music — invite the Class of 2022 to team up with the Duke University Libraries in these ways:
Get the inside information and be a part of what’s happening in your libraries:
- Follow Lilly Facebook, Lilly Instagram, Lilly Twitter and Music Facebook
- Join the First-Year Library Advisory Board
- Get to know your Duke University Residence Hall Librarians – Yes, your East Campus dorms have librarians assigned to help you! Look for their emails during the academic year.
- Work in the Libraries
- Sign up for the Duke Libraries Newsletter
Duke 2022
Here’s to a great year ahead filled with academic success!