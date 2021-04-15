Student Research and Writing Prizes: Win $1,000 or More!

Each year, the Duke University Libraries offer four different prizes to reward excellence in student writing. If you’re a Duke student, consider submitting your work for one of these prizes. The awards carry a cash prize of $1,000 (Aptman, Holsti and Middlesworth) or $1,500 (Rosati).

All submissions must be received by June 15, 2021.

Aptman Prizes

The Aptman Prizes recognize undergraduates’ excellence in research, including their analysis, evaluation and synthesis of sources.

Any undergraduate student who uses library resources to complete a paper and project as part of his or her undergraduate coursework at Duke may be considered for an Aptman Prize.

See the Application Guidelines for more information about how to submit your research for consideration.

Middlesworth Awards

The Middlesworth Awards recognize excellence of analysis, research, and writing by Duke University students in the use of primary sources held by the Rubenstein Rare Book & Manuscript Library.

All papers or projects from Duke undergraduate or graduate students that are based largely or wholly on sources in the Rubenstein Library are eligible.

Learn more about submitting your work.

Holsti Prize

The Holsti Prize recognizes excellence in undergraduate research using primary sources for political science or public policy.

Undergraduate papers that use primary sources and were written for a course, independent study, or thesis in the Political Science or Public Policy departments are eligible.

Learn more about submitting your work.

The Rudolph William Rosati Creative Writing Award