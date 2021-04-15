Student Research and Writing Prizes: Win $1,000 or More!

Each year, the Duke University Libraries offer four different prizes to reward excellence in student writing. If you’re a Duke student, consider submitting your work for one of these prizes. The awards carry a cash prize of $1,000 (Aptman, Holsti and Middlesworth) or $1,500 (Rosati).
All submissions must be received by June 15, 2021.
Aptman Prizes
- The Aptman Prizes recognize undergraduates’ excellence in research, including their analysis, evaluation and synthesis of sources.
- Any undergraduate student who uses library resources to complete a paper and project as part of his or her undergraduate coursework at Duke may be considered for an Aptman Prize.
- See the Application Guidelines for more information about how to submit your research for consideration.
Middlesworth Awards
- The Middlesworth Awards recognize excellence of analysis, research, and writing by Duke University students in the use of primary sources held by the Rubenstein Rare Book & Manuscript Library.
- All papers or projects from Duke undergraduate or graduate students that are based largely or wholly on sources in the Rubenstein Library are eligible.
- Learn more about submitting your work.
Holsti Prize
- The Holsti Prize recognizes excellence in undergraduate research using primary sources for political science or public policy.
- Undergraduate papers that use primary sources and were written for a course, independent study, or thesis in the Political Science or Public Policy departments are eligible.
- Learn more about submitting your work.
The Rudolph William Rosati Creative Writing Award
- The Rosati Creative Writing Award is awarded each spring in recognition of an outstanding work of creative writing.
- All Duke undergraduate students are eligible to submit work for consideration.
- Learn more about submitting your work.