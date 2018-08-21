Join Our Student Advisory Boards!

The Duke University Libraries are now accepting applications for membership on the 2018-2019 student library advisory boards.

Members of these advisory boards will help improve the learning and research environment for Duke University students and advise the Libraries on topics such as study spaces, research resources, integrating library services into academic courses, and marketing library services to students.

The boards will typically meet four times a semester to discuss all aspects of Duke Libraries and provide feedback to library staff. This is an amazing opportunity for students to serve on the advisory board of a large, nationally recognized non-profit organization.

All three advisory boards are now taking applications or nominations. Application deadlines are:

Members of the Graduate and Professional Student Advisory Board and the Undergraduate Advisory Board will be selected and notified by mid-September, and groups will begin to meet in late September. More information is available on our website, where you will also find links to the online applications forms.

For more information or questions about these opportunities, please contact:

Graduate and Professional Student Advisory Board

and Undergraduate Advisory Board

Emily Daly

Head, Assessment and User Experience Department

Librarian for Education

emily.daly@duke.edu

919-660-5879

First-Year Advisory Board

Ira King

Evening Reference Librarian and Supervisor, Lilly Library

ira.king@duke.edu

919-660-9465