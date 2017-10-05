Congratulations to Our 2017 Library Writing and Research Award Winners!

Every year the Duke University Libraries run a series of essay contests recognizing the original research of Duke students and encouraging the use of library resources. We are pleased to announce the winners of our 2016-2017 library writing and research awards.

Recognizing excellence in undergraduate research using sources from the Libraries’ general collections.

Honor Thesis Prize: Anna Mukamal for “Creative Impulse in the Modern Age: The Embodiment of Anxiety in the Early Poetry of T. S. Eliot (1910-1917)”

Honor Thesis Prize: Anna Mukamal for "Creative Impulse in the Modern Age: The Embodiment of Anxiety in the Early Poetry of T. S. Eliot (1910-1917)"

Third/Fourth-Year Prize: Jack Harrington for "In The Empire's Back Yard: The Radicalization of Public Opinion In Ireland and It's Impact on the Anglo-Irish War (1913-1920)"

First/Second-Year Prize: McKenzie Cook for "World War I and The London Theatre"

Recognizing excellence of analysis, research, and writing in the use of primary sources and rare materials held by the Rubenstein Rare Book & Manuscript Library.



Maegan Stanley for “In Honest Affection and Friendlinesse”

Maegan Stanley for "In Honest Affection and Friendlinesse"

Hannah Rogers for "Subversion as Service: The Life and Controversy of Jeanne Audrey Powers"

Recognizing excellence in undergraduate research using primary sources for political science or public policy.



Honors Thesis Prize: Tara Bansal for “Analyzing the Development of Social Capital in the Slums of Bangalore”

Honors Thesis Prize: Tara Bansal for "Analyzing the Development of Social Capital in the Slums of Bangalore"

Semester Paper Prize: Kushal Kadakia for "Rethinking R&D: Partnerships as Drivers for Global Health Innovation"

Recognizing outstanding undergraduate creative writing.



Sabrina Hao for “My Name is Elizabeth”

Sabrina Hao for "My Name is Elizabeth"

Rajiv Golla for "From Graves to Gardens"

Valerie Muensterman for "Earth Once Removed"

Join Us at the Awards Reception!

We will be celebrating our winners and their achievements at a special awards reception coinciding with Duke Family Weekend. All are invited to join us for refreshments and the opportunity to honor the recipients.

Date: Friday, October 20

Time: 4:00-5:00 p.m.

Location: Rubenstein Library 249 (Carpenter Conference Room)