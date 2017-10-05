Congratulations to Our 2017 Library Writing and Research Award Winners!

Every year the Duke University Libraries run a series of essay contests recognizing the original research of Duke students and encouraging the use of library resources. We are pleased to announce the winners of our 2016-2017 library writing and research awards.
Lowell Aptman Prize
Recognizing excellence in undergraduate research using sources from the Libraries’ general collections.
- Honor Thesis Prize: Anna Mukamal for “Creative Impulse in the Modern Age: The Embodiment of Anxiety in the Early Poetry of T. S. Eliot (1910-1917)”
- Third/Fourth-Year Prize: Jack Harrington for “In The Empire’s Back Yard: The Radicalization of Public Opinion In Ireland and It’s Impact on the Anglo-Irish War (1913-1920)”
- First/Second-Year Prize: McKenzie Cook for “World War I and The London Theatre”
Chester P. Middlesworth Award
Recognizing excellence of analysis, research, and writing in the use of primary sources and rare materials held by the Rubenstein Rare Book & Manuscript Library.
- Maegan Stanley for “In Honest Affection and Friendlinesse”
- Hannah Rogers for “Subversion as Service: The Life and Controversy of Jeanne Audrey Powers”
Ole R. Holsti Prize
Recognizing excellence in undergraduate research using primary sources for political science or public policy.
- Honors Thesis Prize: Tara Bansal for “Analyzing the Development of Social Capital in the Slums of Bangalore”
- Semester Paper Prize: Kushal Kadakia for “Rethinking R&D: Partnerships as Drivers for Global Health Innovation”
Rudolph William Rosati Creative Writing Award
Recognizing outstanding undergraduate creative writing.
- Sabrina Hao for “My Name is Elizabeth”
- Rajiv Golla for “From Graves to Gardens”
- Valerie Muensterman for “Earth Once Removed”
