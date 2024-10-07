ONLINE: Low Maintenance Book Club reads Edith Wharton’s ghost stories

Get in the Halloween spirit with the Low Maintenance Book Club as we read and discuss a spook-tacular selection of ghost stories by Edith Wharton. Our meeting will be held over Zoom on Thursday, October 31st at noon.

We’ll discuss “The Eyes,” “Afterward,” and “Kerfol,” all freely available at Project Gutenberg through the provided links. They can also be found in the new collection, Ghosts, available in print and ebook from Duke University Libraries.

As always, you’re welcome to join us regardless of how much (or whether) you’ve read! Just make sure to RSVP to receive a Zoom link the morning of the meeting.

If you have any questions, please contact Arianne Hartsell-Gundy (aah39@duke.edu).