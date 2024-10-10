Congratulations to Our Research and Writing Award Winners!

We are pleased to announce the winners of our 2023-2024 library writing and research awards. Every year the Duke University Libraries offers these prizes recognizing the original research and writing of Duke students and encouraging the use of library resources. Congratulations to this year’s winners!

Recognizing excellence in undergraduate research using sources from the Libraries’ general collections.

Gabrielle Mollin for “Phyllis Sharon Carmen in the Brownsville,” nominated by Dr. Simon Partner

Recognizing excellence of analysis, research, and writing in the use of primary sources and rare materials held by the Rubenstein Rare Book & Manuscript Library.

First Year Award: Tanner Buck, Alice Chen, Justin Park, and Maria Alba for “Counting to ‘101’: Tracing the History and Development of the Introductory Writing Course at Duke University,” nominated by Dr. Rhiannon Scharnhorst

Recognizing excellence in undergraduate research using primary sources for political science or public policy.

Yaxuan Cui for “COVID-19’s Impact on Undergraduate Students’ Priorities, Major Decisions, and Career Aspirations at Duke University”

Recognizing outstanding creative writing by first year students and sophomores.

Phoenix Chapital for “I Dream of Maine”

Recognizing outstanding creative writing by juniors and seniors.

Nima Babajani-Feremi for “After Spicer”

Join Us at the Awards Reception!

We will be celebrating our winners and their achievements at a special awards reception coinciding with Duke Family Weekend. All are invited to join us for refreshments and the opportunity to honor the recipients.

Date: Friday, October 18

Time: 3:00 – 4:00 p.m

Location: The Edge Workshop Room (Bostock Library 127)