Remembering Our Friend, Sara Seten Berghausen

On Monday, December 5, 2022, the Duke University Libraries lost a longtime colleague and treasured friend. Sara Seten Berghausen, Associate Curator of Collections in the Rubenstein Library, passed away at the age of 53 after a heroic fight with cancer. She will be deeply and greatly missed by many in Durham, at Duke, and especially here in the Libraries.
Sara had a long career at Duke—so long that her email address was simply sara@duke.edu. She worked here for just over two decades, during which time her curiosity and expertise led her to hold positions across this organization.
She could boast degrees from both ends of Tobacco Road, including two from Duke. She came here as an undergrad on scholarship for flute performance, only to discover a passion for Russian literature and culture that led her to earn a bachelor’s in Comparative Area Studies and Russian (1991) and stay on for a master’s in Russian Literature (1993). Sara made many lifelong friendships while a student here, most importantly her future husband Alexander (Sasha) Berghausen, whom she met when they both played as undergraduates in the Duke Symphony Orchestra. They married in 1993. She added a second master’s from UNC’s School of Information and Library Science in 1996.
While a grad student at UNC, Sara returned to Duke as a library intern, first in our International and Area Studies Department and later in what was then called the Reference Department in Perkins Library. Several years followed working for the library systems at the University of Chicago and University of Texas at Austin, before she returned to Duke in 2001 as Librarian for Literature and Theater Studies, a post she held until 2014. Ever generous and open to new challenges, Sara also covered the occasional critical vacancy, spending a year as Interim Film and Video Librarian in Lilly Library and another as Interim Slavic and Eurasian Studies Librarian. In 2012, she was promoted to Head of the Humanities Section. Since 2014, she has served as Associate Curator in the Rubenstein Rare Book & Manuscript Library. It was a job she loved, as anyone who spent five minutes in a classroom with her could tell.
Her portfolio as curator included the Economists’ Papers Archive, where she worked with a number of Nobel Prize winners, and wide-ranging literary collections. The latter spanned a multitude of fascinating and notable collecting areas, covering a broad swath of British and American literary history, comic books, science fiction, utopian literature, and Southern writers, including a number with strong Duke connections, such as William Styron, Fred Chappell, Reynolds Price, Michael Malone, Anne Tyler, and Allan Gurganus. She also supported archives related to Duke, Durham, and theater studies, including the Synergetic Theater and Manbites Dog Theater. Sara loved working with scholars, writers, authors, and theoreticians to preserve their papers and develop curricula and public programming around them. Collection donors and researchers deeply respected her expertise and were drawn to her warm and lively personality.
As Sara’s supervisor and friend, Andy Armacost, put it: “Sara had strong relationships across campus and in the Duke community. In her time in the Duke University Libraries she helped our library, our campus, and our town feel a little more connected. She helped librarians, students, faculty, and the community to better know each other.” The person who knew your children’s names and where they went to school, asked about your ailing parents, or brought you food when you were home sick—that was Sara.
Sara was also an active campus citizen. Among the many Duke extracurriculars she participated in, one of her favorites was the Common Experience Reading Committee, where she spent nearly fifteen years reading and debating which book the next class of Blue Devils should read. She had a gift for bringing people together over books and ideas, and she shared that gift freely, enthusiastically, and daily. She was a committed undergraduate academic advisor and provided advice and guidance to hundreds of students over her career. Sara also provided support to fellow working parents by helping to establish the parents@duke listserv in the early 2000s as a way to connect and find parenting resources within the Duke community. It’s no exaggeration to say that Sara bled Duke blue, and her insider perspective as a Duke alum made her an especially good librarian, advisor, and co-worker.
Sara was committed to social justice, and to Durham, and she led by example both at work and in the Triangle community. The list of nonprofit organizations for which she volunteered or served as a board member could fill a whole page, including Schoolhouse of Wonder, Preservation Durham, Urban Ministries, and St. Phillips Episcopal Church, among many others. She greatly admired the work of the Equal Justice Initiative, and one of the highlights of her career was meeting founder Bryan Stevenson after his book Just Mercy was chosen as the summer reading pick for the Class of 2020, thanks to Sara’s advocacy on the selection committee.
After she died, those of us in the Libraries began to share some of our fondest memories of Sara with each other. But because she touched so many lives, we wanted a space for the entire Duke community to be able to share stories and reminiscences about her, virtually. If you’re reading this and would like to contribute your own memory of Sara, please drop it in the comments section below. We’ll be sure to include it.
Sara leaves behind many friends in Durham, at Duke, around the country, and internationally. We wish to express our deepest sympathies in particular to Sara’s family, especially her husband Sasha; children Alexander, Ellen, and Jane; parents Charles and Nancy Seten; and her brother Charles Seten. Her library family grieves with you.
The night before Sara passed away, her close friend and colleague in the Rubenstein Library, Meg Brown, sat with her and read her a poem by Wendell Berry, which we would like to close with—in grief and in cherished memory of our good friend, Sara.
The Peace of Wild Things
by Wendell Berry
When despair for the world grows in me
and I wake in the night at the least sound
in fear of what my life and my children’s lives might be,
I go and lie down where the wood drake
rests in his beauty on the water, and the great heron feeds.
I come into the peace of wild things
who do not tax their lives with forethought
of grief. I come into the presence of still water.
And I feel above me the day-blind stars
waiting with their light. For a time
I rest in the grace of the world, and am free.
Memorial Service
All are welcome to join in celebrating the life of Sara Seten Berghausen at a memorial service on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. in Duke Chapel. The service will be followed by a public reception hosted by the Duke University Libraries in the Gothic Reading Room on the second floor of Rubenstein Library.
Gifts of Remembrance
The family has asked that gifts in Sara’s honor be directed to the Equal Justice Initiative. Donations can be made through their website. Be sure to check the box that says, “Dedicate my donation in honor or in memory of someone,” to indicate your gift is in memory of Sara Seten Berghausen.
17 thoughts on “Remembering Our Friend, Sara Seten Berghausen”
I worked with Sara from the time she joined the Reference Department until I retired in 2010. In fact, her cubicle was next to mine, and she was a delightful neighbor.
She was always generous and enthusiastic in providing information to faculty and students as a reference librarian and in instructing students how to find and use the resources of the library. One year she invited all of the Reference Dept. staff to her home for a Christmas celebration, another example of her generosity and graciousness.
Sara was truly a lovely woman, both inside and out, one who has left the world much too soon.
I don’t know where to start Sara was like a sister to me my heart hurt but I know she is no longer in pain i will miss you Blondie
love
Lynnette
Sara and I bonded over “leftie” politics during the “W” years, though I think for both of us, it was just an excuse to get to know each other better. Every time I would see her, she always had a smile (oh, that smile!) and kind and witty words. It is to my everlasting regret that I retired from (then) RBMSCL too soon to work with her more directly in Rubenstein. I am beginning to understand that the hints I saw of the greater Sara were more widely shared and known to her many other friends and family. I am now of an age where the death of a contemporary friend or colleague, while always sad, feels more in the “natural order” of things. Not so, with Sara! To lose someone at her age, with her gifts, and with the love of all her knew her and were blessed with her friendship, seems deeply wrong. Though we hadn’t seen each other lately, I find myself missing her in ways more profound than I would have imagined. Thank you, Meg, for being with her and for the moving poem
Oh Sara, you had such a positive impact on all you met. You will be fondly remembered and deeply missed.
Sara was a beloved member of the Duke community. As fellow Slavic Dept. and Library alums, our paths crossed several times over the years. I am sad to hear news of Sara’s passing. She was a great Light and will be missed.
I am truly devastated to read this, as I didn’t know Sara was sick. She was a friend from my “first go-round” at Duke (2002-06), but we lost touch during the years I worked elsewhere. And yet, when we ran into each other at a library event after I returned to Duke in 2019, it was like no time had passed at all. We immediately arranged a lunch, and I remember us having so much to talk about as we caught up on 13 lost years. We promised to do it again, and I thought we would — but of course Covid came, and we didn’t. I’m sorry to know now that we won’t see each other again. Still, I’m grateful for the time we did spend together, and I’ll always remember Sara’s energy, insight, smarts, warmth, and wit. I’m sending so many good thoughts to her family, friends, and coworkers.
I remember the first time I met Sara, I think it was at a TRLN conference, and she greeted me like we were old friends reuniting after many years. At first I felt sheepish, like maybe I had forgotten that we went to college together or something, but I left that conversation feeling like I had a new old friend. Later I realized that she made everybody feel special in this way – her kindness and enthusiasm were infectious, and you couldn’t help but feel good and feel energized being around her. Our conversations about the scooter she rode to work were one of the reasons I ended up getting one for my commute, and later got into motorcycling, and she connected me with Sasha so I could learn from him when I was a novice. One more anecdote that remains a fond memory – we traveled together to a conference in Charlotte, and had great conversations along the whole drive. On the way back, we somehow got on the topic of regional differences in fast food places, and when she discovered I had never been to Steak ‘n Shake she insisted I had to try it, and we went out of our way to stop at one for dinner. I’ll never forget her smile and her laugh while we ate burgers together, and the joy she brought even to mundane things like this. To Sara’s family and many friends, I share with you the grief of her loss, and hope the many good memories from her too-short life will sustain you in the days ahead.
In truth, I still find the loss of Sara impossible to accept. I am thinking of all of you in the library — what a huge loss this is for your world. How is this amazing spirit gone? Though I’m at Duke, I knew Sara mostly outside of the university, first through our kids, then as families. Then she and I had the unfortunate chance to bond as cancer buddies. Even in that cruel, unfair situation, she was ever generous, and always gentle, always putting others first. And also frank and wry, always ready to laugh. The perfect partner in awful circumstances. Our exchanges were a balm for me. My family grieves. And I’m thinking of all of you.
I remember vividly when I met Sara. She was one of my first friends at Duke and remained a dear friend for 20+ years. Kris Troost said, “I know someone here in the library that you are going to like. And…her husband’s an architect!” My husband is an architect, and I was looking for reasons to lure him to Durham. Meeting Sara and Sasha did the trick. And after many trips to feed the ducks at Duke Gardens with our kids later, we were still enjoying so many good times and so many conversations about books and buildings. Sara, you will be missed forever. You will always be in my heart.
I am so sorry to read this news. I’ve known Sara only through email over many years now as she helped me gather photographs from Duke’s Rubenstein collection (as well as other collections at Duke) for the NC Literary Review. The last time we worked together was right before the pandemic. She did some scanning and image photographing herself for us as she knew they were on the verge of lockdown and our publication schedule would not wait. What a wonderful woman to work with. Condolences to all who knew her.
I first met Sara when she was the Perkins Reference intern and loved having her as a colleague during her DUL career. I was always captivated by her personal warmth, intelligence, and contagious love of learning. After her diagnosis, I brought meals to her family on several occasions. The first time I came by with dinner she stepped out onto the front porch for a few minutes and cheered *me* up! Last spring Meg Brown was visiting Sara and they were both very sad because her prognosis was dire. “I know!’ said Meg. “Let me show you the pictures of her daughter’s wedding that Elizabeth posted on Facebook.” She pulled them up, and Sara was delighted. A lesser mortal would have felt angry that she would never experience such major life events with her own beloved children. It is a testament to Sara’s generosity of spirit that she was uplifted by someone else’s happiness. She was a remarkable woman!
I first met Sara when I attended the recruitment weekend for Duke’s PhD program in English. I remember so vividly her vibrancy and warmth, which put me at ease and made me feel welcome and excited about the program. She continued to touch my life in different ways during my time at Duke. We were not especially close, but I looked up to her so much, seeing her as a role model as a professional, a mom, and an intellectual. I was glad to be in her orbit when I was an intern at the Rubenstein. I always enjoyed hearing Sara talk glowingly about her husband and her children. I am thinking of them and sending my deepest condolences. Also to her beloved friends and colleagues at the libraries, I am so sorry for this great loss. I will join you in treasuring Sara’s memory. What a beautiful soul. May she rest well.
Sara assisted me greatly during my investigations into the papers of William Styron. She knew her stuff. She helped me find the materials I was searching for and let me know when the library acquired new documents that might be of interest. In our exchanges she was knowledgeable, friendly, and helpful. She knew how libraries work and understood the partnership that exists between libraries and patrons. She had a ready smile, a good sense of humor, and a strong conception of duty. I and the other scholars she worked with will miss her greatly.
Thanks to all above for your heartfelt eloquence in memory our dear Sara. Sara and I were colleagues in the Perkins Reference Department until I retired in 2009. In her joyful and positive approach to life and work, Sara provided a salutary leavening spirit to our mix of persnickety personalities. Both of us ardent Democrats, Sara and I managed to bridge amicably our Clinton-Obama divide in the spring of 2008. I am not a good loser. One particular memory that I would like to share: A number of years ago, Duke and North Carolina Central University began to schedule annual football games. Before the inaugural match-up, an all-Durham pep rally was organized to take place at the old Durham Athletic Park as a way of acknowledging the historic significance of the game that was to be played the next day in Wallace Wade Stadium. I made the effort to attend the rally. Not too far from me was the Berghausen family, Sara, Sasha and the kids, Sara happily participating in the Duke cheers with her huge smile. That image strikes me as typical of Sara’s values, her love of Duke and Durham, her strong belief in social justice and the importance of community in our city with its history of racial division that we are working hard to leave behind. RIP, Sara. Thank you for a life that was so well lived in so many ways.
It is so telling that this remembrance of Sara includes the words, “our friend,” in the title. I have always admired Sara’s vocation as a librarian end I enjoyed working with her for the last 20 years. I am lucky that Sara was my colleague. I’m luckier still that I could also count her a friend. She was there for me through pregnancy, when I was a new mother, and as our children grew. Sara was my friend and always will be.
I remember Sara coming to the Smith Warehouse with that charming smile of hers. Even though I didn’t work directly with her, she left a lasting impression on me without saying a word. I was saddened to hear the news and I pray for comfort for her family.
I remember being struck by Sara’s warmth and generosity when I first met her at Perkins Library. It was clear that she was someone who helped to build community and connection and it was always a pleasure to work with her or even just to run into her in the building. It’s heartwarming to read such beautiful tributes for a lovely, beautiful person. My heart goes out to Sasha, their children, and family as well as all who considered Sara a friend….so many people whose lives were touched by her kindness, collaborative spirit, expertise, and care.