Happy Birthday, Jane!

Today is Jane Austen’s birthday! As always I like to celebrate with a blog post highlighting interesting things to read and new books that have been published about her. If you are seeing this post early enough, you can sign up for a virtual birthday event at the New York Public Library that takes place at 2:00pm EST today: What is it About Jane? Celebrating Jane Austen’s Birthday
Here are some new books that we own:
The Routledge Companion to Jane Austen edited by Cheryl A. Wilson and Maria H. Frawley
Women and Property Ownership in Jane Austen by Rita J. Dashwood
Jane Austen, Sex, and Romance: Engaging with Desire in the Novels and Beyond edited By Nora Nachumi and Stephanie Oppenheim
Sister Novelists: The Trailblazing Porter Sisters, Who Paved the Way for Austen and the Brontës by Devoney Looser
Jane Austen: A Companion by Laura Dabundo
Jane Austen: Reflections of a Reader by Nora Bartlett
England in the age of Austen by Jeremy Black
Lady Susan ; The Watsons ; and, Sanditon : Unfinished Fictions and Other Writings by Jane Austen ; edited with an introduction and notes by Kathryn Sutherland.