Happy Birthday, Jane Austen!

Every year I write a blog post to celebrate Jane Austen’s birthday where I highlight books and resources related to her writing and her life. One of my highlights this year was attending Jane Austen & Co.‘s Race and Regency series. You can see the recordings of these talks at their website. In honor of those great programs, I’m going to share some resources related to the speakers and the topics they covered.
The Annotated Mansfield Park by Jane Austen
Sanditon by Jane Austen
Britain’s Black Past edited by Gretchen H. Gerzina
The Regency Years: During which Jane Austen Writes, Napoleon Fights, Byron Makes Love, and Britain Becomes Modern by Robert Morrison
The Interesting Narrative of the Life of Olaudah Equiano written by himself with related documents
Measuring the Moment: Strategies of Protest in Eighteenth-Century Afro-English Writing by Keith A. Sandiford
Slavery and the British Country House edited by Madge Dresser and Andrew Hann
Consuming Anxieties: Consumer Protest, Gender & British Slavery, 1713-1833 by Charlotte Sussman
Black Victorians: Black People in British Art, 1800-1900 edited by Jan Marsh
Zong! by M. NourbeSe Philip
The Zong: A Massacre, the Law and the End of Slavery by James Walvin
Belle directed by Amma Asante
Pride by Ibi Zoboi
The Woman of Colour: A Tale edited by Lyndon J. Dominique (on order)
Finally Devoney Looser’s recent article about the Austen family’s complex ties to slavery is well worth the read.