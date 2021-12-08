Congratulations to Our Research and Writing Award Winners!

We are pleased to announce the winners of our 2020-2021 library writing and research awards. Every year the Duke University Libraries run a series of essay contests recognizing the original research and writing of Duke students and encouraging the use of library resources. Congratulations to this year’s winners!

Recognizing excellence in undergraduate research using sources from the Libraries’ general collections.

Honors Thesis Winner: Caroline Petronis for “Blurring Contagion in the Information Age: How COVID-19 Troubles the Boundaries of the Biomedical and Socioinformatic,” nominated by Dr. Nima Bassiri.

First/ Second Year Winner : Eric Zhou for “History of Decriminalization of Capoeira in the 1930s,” nominated by Dr. Sarah Town.

Recognizing excellence of analysis, research, and writing in the use of primary sources and rare materials held by the Rubenstein Rare Book & Manuscript Library.

Undergraduate Winner: Mary Helen Wood for “‘The Very Reality of God:’ Jimmy Creech, The United Methodist Church, and the Fight for LGBTQ+ Acceptance in North Carolina,” nominated by Dr. Nancy MacLean.

Graduate : Jacqueline Allain for “ Maria Griffin, et al. : Slavery’s Intimate World,” nominated by Dr. Trudi Abel.

Recognizing excellence in undergraduate research using primary sources for political science or public policy.

Chitra Balakrishnan tor “Creating Response Networks to Address Victims of Incel Activity.”

Savannah Norman for “Assessing the Evaluation Methods of the Millennium Challenge Corporation’s Latin American Compact Projects.”

Recognizing outstanding undergraduate creative writing.