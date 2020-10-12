Open Educational Resources for Making Duke Courses Accessible, Flexible, & Affordable

As part of Open Access Week 2020, Duke University Libraries will be offering a workshop on Open Educational Resources (OER). Read on to learn more about what OER is and for details about this upcoming workshop.

What is OER Anyway?

OERs include worksheets, textbooks, videos, syllabi and lesson plans, and assignments or exams created by other instructors and shared openly for others to modify and reuse in their own teaching. OERs are accessible online without paywalls to anyone and are designed and licensed to be adapted, remixed, and reused in your own classroom.

Learn More on October 19th

In this time of reassessing how we teach for a combination of remote/online and in-person instruction, we have an opportunity to make our courses more accessible, flexible, and affordable for our students. The key to this: Open Educational Resources (OER).

This 1-hour workshop serves as an introduction to OER and an exploration of how to locate, evaluate, and use OER to enrich our teaching and learning.

Led by Haley Walton, Librarian for Education and Open Scholarship and Arianne Hartsell-Gundy, Librarian for Literature and Theater Studies at Duke University Libraries.

Date: Monday, October 19, 2020

Time:1:00pm – 2:00pm EST

Register at this link.