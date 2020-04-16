Meet Lilly’s Class of 2020: Esha

What is a Vital Lilly Library Resource?

Lilly Library is at the heart of East Campus, the First-Year Campus for Duke Undergraduates. To serve our community (during what used to be a “normal” semester), Lilly Library remains open for 129 hours each week! Our student assistants are an essential element in maintaining a high level of service, and we want to introduce you to one of our “Class of 2020” – seniors who have worked in Lilly Library throughout their Duke careers. Get to know our seniors in these profiles, and you’ll appreciate them as much we do.

If you’ve been in Lilly Library over the past four years, chances are you’ve seen our seniors: Esha, Jessica, Sarah, Toni, and Noelle. Esha is one of our seniors who worked at Lilly Library since she arrived as wide-eyed First-Year student on East Campus way back in August of 2016.

Commencement 2020 may be virtual, but our regard for our student assistants is very real and enduring. Take this opportunity to acquaint yourselves with Esha, one of our treasured Lilly Library Class of 2020.

Senior Esha

Hometown: Charlotte, NC

Family/siblings/pets: 1 older brother, no pets 🙁

Academic major: Economics and Political Science

Activities on campus: RA (N1 and Craven), Resident

Assistant Leadership Council, ULAB, Senior Giving Challenge

Favorite on-campus activity, besides working at Lilly: Being an RA!

Favorite off-campus activity: Getting ice cream at the Parlour

Favorite campus eatery: Sazon

Favorite off-campus eatery: Bali Hai

Q: If you could have a sleepover anywhere in the libraries, where would you choose, and why?

A: Green couches in Perkins first floor because they are so comfy!

Q: What’s the strangest/most interesting book or movie you’ve come across in Lilly?

A: There were so many but a single one doesn’t come to mind right now!

Q: What is your favorite part about working at Lilly? Least favorite?

A: Favorite part is working with the librarians because they are so nice/helpful, and fun to have random conversations with. Least favorite is when I have to check in/out 20+ books on my own.

Q: Why have you worked at Lilly Library ever since your first year?

A: I love working at Lilly because everyone is so friendly! They make you want to keep coming back.

Q: What is one memory from Lilly that you will never forget?

A: Having to check in two FULL-SIZED suitcases full of books by myself. I think I checked in at least 50 books!

Q: What is the craziest thing you’ve ever done in Lilly?

A: Honestly, I don’t think I’ve ever done anything crazy in Lilly.

Q: What was opening an empty (or at least, it was supposed to be empty) Lilly like? Eerie?

A: I worked the Sunday morning shift, which was really nice because there were very few people (unless it was midterm/finals season), so everything was calm and quiet. I absolutely LOVED working Sunday mornings!!

Q: How will your time at Lilly help you in your future pursuits?

A: Working at Lilly taught me to be organized and be better at time management, which is super useful no matter where I end up after leaving.

Q: What will you miss most about Lilly when you graduate?

A: I will definitely miss the librarians the most!

Q: What are your plans after graduation?

A: Who knows!

Q: What is your spirit animal? … well, you don’t expect all the questions to be about Lilly, do you?

A: Definitely an elephant

Graduation in May means Lilly Library will say farewell to Esha and our other seniors, treasured members of our Lilly “family”. We appreciate her stellar work and dedication to Lilly and wish her all the best!