Collection Spotlight: Books to Take You Places

Winter Break is approaching, and soon our Duke community will spread out across the country and the globe, heading home for the holidays or partaking in some much-needed travel.
Even if you’re just planning on curling up with a good book at home (admittedly, one of our favorite activities), the Libraries have collected works to add some adventure into any kind of vacation. The newest display, located next to the Perkins Service Desk, features books on all things travel-related. The display combines traditional travel narratives with fiction, including journeys and time travel.
Here’s the complete list of “Books to Take You Places,” with links to where you can find them in our catalog. Read them now, or just add them to your Goodreads list for later. Happy reading!
- Stephen Miller, Walking New York: Reflections of American Writers from Walt Whitman to Teju Cole
- Linh Dinh, Postcards from the End of America
- Bruce Chatwin, In Patagonia
- Andrew X. Pham, Catfish and Mandala: a two-wheeled voyage through the landscape and memory of Vietnam
- Bruce Chatwin, What am I doing here?
- Ryszard Kapuscinski, The Shadow of the Sun
- Leila Marouane, The Sexual Life of an Islamist in Paris
- Rajaa Alsanea, Girls of Riyadh
- Junot Diaz, The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao
- Jamil Ahmad, The Wandering Falcon
- Kunzang Choden, The Circle of Karma
- Gyoir Eliasson, Stone Tree
- Aglaja Veteranyi, Why the Child is Cooking in the Polenta
- Nnedi Okorator, Who Fears Death
- Octavia Butler, Fledgling
- G. Willow Wilson, Alif the Unseen
- Octavia Butler, Kindred
- Ann Morgan, The World Between Two Covers: Reading the Globe
- Deborah Harkness, Time’s Convert
- Elan Mastai, All Our Wrong Todays
- Jo Walton, The Just City
- Connie Willis, Blackout
- Patrick Leigh Fermor, Between the Woods and the Water
- Tete-Michel Kpomassie, An African in Greenland
- Andrea Barrett, The Voyage of the Narwhal
- Helene Wecker, Golem and the Jinni
- Amitav Ghosh, In An Antique Land: History in the Guise of a Traveler’s Tale
- Peter Hessler, Country Driving: A Journey Through China From Farmer to Factory
- Michael Ondaatje, Cat’s Table
- Amjad Nasser, Petra: The Concealed Rose
- Sattareh Farman-Farmania, Daughter of Persia: A Woman’s Journey from Her Father’s Harem through the Islamic Revolution
- William Atkins, The Immeasurable World: Journeys in the Desert Places
- Patricia Hampl, The Art of the Wasted Day
- Joshua Foer, Atlas Obscura: An Explorer’s Guide to the World’s Hidden Wonders
- Cheryl Yanek, Inspired journeys: Travel Writers in Search of the Muse
- Suzy Hansen, Notes on a Foreign Country: An American Abroad in a Post-American World
- Peter Hessler, Oracle Bones
- John F. Ross, The Promise of the Grand Canyon
- Constance Fenimore Woolson: Constance Fenimore Woolson: Selected Stories and Travel Narratives
- Jan Morris, Trieste and the Meaning of Nowhere
- Ryszard Kapuściński, Travels with Herodotus
- Julia Blackburn, The Emperor’s Last Island: A Journey to St. Helena
- Marco Polo, The Travels of Marco Polo
- Ibn Batūta, The Travels of Ibn Batūta
- Adam Valen Levinson, The Abu Dhabi Bar Mitzvah: Fear and Love in the Modern Middle East
