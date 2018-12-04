Stampede of Love – at Lilly Library, of course!

Celebrate the end of Fall Semester with the Stampede of Love!

Have you heard about the “mane” event at Lilly Library?

Where did Fall Semester go? December is here, and with it, exams await all Duke students. Because the First-Year students live on East Campus, the staff at Lilly Library does its best to offer support and relieve the stress of the fall semester for our “neighbors” experiencing their first finals at Duke. Extending our hours to a 24/7 schedule during exams, offering a study break with refreshments, and a room reserved as a relaxation station are longstanding Lilly traditions.

But the end of Fall Semester 2018 is different, a horse of a different color, so to speak! On Friday, December 7th, we are hosting the Stampede of Love, miniature therapy horses whose tiny hooves will bring smiles to stressed students. If you decide to trot over to East Campus, here is a list of useful dates and event:

Lilly Library Finals Week Events

Friday, December 7th at 3pm:

Stampede of Love event details here

Saturday, December 8th:

Beginning at 9am, Lilly expands its schedule to 24/7 through the examination period, ending at 7pm on Monday, December 17th. More Duke Library Hours

Tuesday, December 11th at 8pm:

Lilly Study Break for Students Details here

Wednesday, December 12th at 8am: Relaxation Station in Lilly opens for students

It’s been a great fall semester

and best of luck to everyone during Finals!