Disability In The Modern World Database

Duke is celebrating Disability Pride Week. If you would like to do research on disability studies, we have a database called Disability in the Modern World. This database features both primary and secondary sources, including videos, diaries, brochures, advertisements, and more. It also has the archive of the publication The Disability Rag and its successor The Ragged Edge. You can browse by title, discipline, general subject, archival collection, place, people, organization, and publisher. Key areas include:

Independence, education, and accessibility

Advocacy and rights

Legislation and politics

The media

Arts, sports, and culture

Theory

Race, class, sexuality, and gender

War, industry, and technology

For more readings about disability, check out this recent blog post: Disability Pride Week at Duke: A Reading List.