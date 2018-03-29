March Movie Madness @ Lilly: the Elite Eight

Who is Still Standing? The Elite Eight

There is No Crying in Baseball –

Three of the Elite Eight are Baseball movies!

A League of Their Own turned off the Friday Night Lights for good, and Moneyball and 42 continued to score on the field. Alas, local favorite Bull Durham discovered that it is all “sunshine” as Remember the Titans piled on. Rocky may have knocked out When We Were Kings, but he’ll soon to have face the GOAT Michael Jordan and teammates when it is game time in Space Jam! Can the youngsters Karate Kid and Creed prevail?

NEW VOTERS are welcome! It’s not too late to vote in the Elite Eight, then on Saturday 3/31 make your picks for the Final Four and the Championship round on Monday 4/2. Vote here

Extra Innings? OT? Bonus points?

We have more sports movies to recommend – check out the bench-warmer roster at March Madness-On The Bench

Remember, if you submit your Duke NetID, you may win a CRAZIE prize!