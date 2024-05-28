And the Envelope, Please

The Academy has the Oscars. Cannes has the Palme d’Or. Here in the Duke University Libraries, we have the DULies!

Every spring, we roll out the industrial gray carpet and gather for our annual staff awards ceremony, recognizing extraordinary job performance that far exceeds individual goals or expectations. Pictured here are this year’s distinguished awardees.

Congratulations to them all!

Xiaoyan Song, Electronic Resources Acquisitions and Licensing Librarian, is this year’s winner of the Great Idea Award, presented to a staff member whose idea or suggestion led to a creative solution, innovation, or improvement that allowed the Libraries to function better or enhanced service for our patrons.

Hannah Rozear, Librarian for Biological Sciences and Global Health, won the Mentoring Award, awarded to a staff member who excels at mentoring others in achieving career objectives through moral, social, and intellectual support.

Giao Luong Baker, Digital Production Services Manager, winner of the Sara Seten Berghausen Equity and Inclusion Award, recognizing a staff member who models or helps to create a welcoming and inclusive environment in the workplace.

Daniel Walker, Building Manager, was presented with the Florence Blakely Collaboration Award, acknowledging excellence in working with others and across departments or teams.

BONUS: Daniel Walker, winner of the Florence Blakeley Collaboration Award, was recently featured in a Working@Duke video about his job as the Libraries’ Building Manager. Watch the video below.