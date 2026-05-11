Library Search, a Unified System for Finding Print and Online Materials

Duke University Libraries launched a new Library Search platform on Monday May 11 that replaces our previous Books & Media Catalog and the separate Summon platform we’ve used to provide search results for Articles and other online resources.

The search box on the library homepage and the more specialized search boxes on other library web pages have been updated for use with the new Library Search platform.

Your Library Account information will be visible to you when you sign into Library Search. When you are signed in, you will also be able to save searches or individual items which you will be able to access from your Library Account the next time you sign in.

Library Search includes five selectable options you can use to narrow or expand your search in different ways:

Everything: Combines Duke University Libraries’ local collections with millions of library-licensed online resources

Combines Duke University Libraries’ local collections with millions of library-licensed online resources Books & Media (Catalog): Duke University Libraries’ local collections of print and electronic books, journals, videos, scores, and more

Duke University Libraries’ local collections of print and electronic books, journals, videos, scores, and more Articles & Online Resources: Millions of library-licensed articles, eBooks, and other online resources

Millions of library-licensed articles, eBooks, and other online resources Rare Books & Manuscripts: Items held in the Rubenstein Rare Book & Manuscript Library and University Archives

Items held in the Rubenstein Rare Book & Manuscript Library and University Archives Course Reserves: Items held at Perkins Library, Lilly at Bishop’s House, Music Library, and the Medical Center Library to support courses in the current term

You can get to Library Search by using the Books & Media or Articles search tabs on the library homepage or you can go directly to the main landing page in the Library Search platform.

To learn more about how to use Library Search, read our Library Search Tips page.

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