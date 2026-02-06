New Library Search Platform Coming in May

In May 2026 Duke University Libraries will implement a new patron-facing discovery interface replacing our existing Books & Media Catalog and our separate Summon-based platform currently used to search for Articles, eBooks, and Online Journal Titles. The new discovery interface, which we will be calling Library Search, will provide a unified system where you can find items from both our physical collections and our subscribed eResources. This new Library Search platform is based on Primo, a product from Ex Libris. See the University of Toronto Libraries and the British Library as examples of a library already using Primo.

Why we are implementing Primo

Primo is a vended application that integrates fully with Alma, the platform we use to maintain our library catalog data, and is well supported by staff at Ex Libris. Because Primo is integrated with Alma, we’ll be able to add and update records more efficiently than with our current systems, improving our ability to meet user needs.

We began working on this project in October 2025 and anticipate launching the new Primo-based Library Search platform in early May 2026. We will share more information with Library patrons as we get closer to the launch date, including an overview of key differences and tips on how to use the new system.