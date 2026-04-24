ONLINE: Big Books Edition: The Tale of Genji, meeting 1 of 4

It’s time for the annual summer Low Maintenance Book Club Big Books Edition! This year, we’re embarking on our heftiest read yet: Murasaki Shikibu’s The Tale of Genji, often credited as the world’s first novel. Set in the Heian court, this work follows the life and many loves of Genji, “the Shining Prince.”

Our first meeting of four will take place over Zoom from noon-1pm on Thursday, May 21st and will cover the introduction through Chapter 11. Although you may read any edition, we recommend the Royall Tyler translation. And if you are interested in supplemental reading, we suggest starting with The Tale of Genji: A Reader’s Guide and The Tale of Genji: A Visual Companion. Copies of these books can be found at Duke University Libraries and some local public libraries.

As always, you’re welcome to join regardless of how much (or whether) you’ve read! Just make sure to RSVP to receive a Zoom link the morning of the meeting. Hope to see you there!

If you have any questions, please contact Arianne Hartsell-Gundy (aah39@duke.edu).