Class of 2026: What is a Vital Lilly Library Resource?

Lilly Library’s Class of 2026

The end of classes in May means that it is time for all of us at Lilly Library to say farewell and congratulations to Yaa, Lilly Class of 2026! Yaa is the brave and loyal student who persevered with us as we moved out of the old Lilly Library and settled in at Bishop’s House on East. Yaa began working with us during her first year and has the distinction of being the one student assistant who remained with us throughout her time at Duke. Her dedication to Duke Libraries extends to serving on student advisory boards as well.

To celebrate her graduation, Yaa was treated to an insider’s tour of the Lilly renovation and expansion.

Getting to Know Yaa

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Family/siblings/pets: Mom, Dad, an older brother and a younger brother

Academic major: Spanish with a Journalism minor

Favorite on-campus activity (besides working in the library): Walking through Duke Gardens

Favorite off-campus activity:

Trying out restaurants with friends!

Favorite campus eatery: Ginger + Soy

Favorite off-campus eatery: Naan Stop

Q: What is your favorite part about working at the library? Least favorite?

A: My favorite part would be all of the enriching and fun conversations I’ve had over the years with the librarians and staff. My least favorite thing would be the creepy pipe noises in Bishop’s House.

Q: How will your time working in the library help you in your future pursuits?

A: My time at the library helped me with organizational skills and people skills and these are two things that transfer over to any aspect of life.

From all of us at Lilly Library, we congratulate Yaa on a wonderful four years at Duke and thank her for sharing it with us!

Best wishes to all of the Duke University Class of 2026!