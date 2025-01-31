ONLINE: Low Maintenance Book Club reads “Galatea”

Happy New Year! Join the Low Maintenance Book Club for our first meeting of the semester as we discuss Madeline Miller’s short story “Galatea,” a reimagining of the myth of Galatea and Pygmalion. As usual, we’ll meet at noon over Zoom. Copies of the short story are available from Duke University Libraries or your local public library.

As always, you’re welcome to join us regardless of how much (or whether) you’ve read! Just make sure to RSVP to receive a Zoom link the morning of the meeting. Hope to see you there!

If you have any questions, please contact Arianne Hartsell-Gundy (aah39@duke.edu).